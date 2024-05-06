Woman airlifted to hospital after crashing her SUV on Highway 166

May 6, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A helicopter airlifted a woman to the hospital Sunday evening after she crashed her SUV on Highway 166 in the Cuyama area, resulting in her being ejected from the vehicle.

The woman was driving a Toyota RAV4 westbound on Highway 166 near Schoolhouse Canyon Road at about 7 p.m. when she drove off a bridge. After she crashed and rolled her SUV, it took first responders more than a half hour to find the vehicle.

The RAV-4 landed about 150 feet off of the highway, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

A Calstar helicopter airlifted the woman to Marian Regional Medical Center, where she received treatment for serious injuries.

It is also unclear what caused the driver to lose control of her vehicle.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...