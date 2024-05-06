Fire ravages Big Sur Bakery & Restaurant

May 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A fire ravaged the Big Sur Bakery & Restaurant on Highway 1 on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a fire at the popular restaurant in Big Sur. On their way to the fire, Big Sur Fire crews noticed a large column of black smoke and contacted the U.S. Forest Service for backup.

Crews arrived to find the building engulfed in flames and two nearby galleries, an event space, and several homes under threat. Crews aggressively fought the fire which took about an hour to fully extinguish.

Fire personnel contained the blaze to the building and an adjacent shed. The building suffered severe damage as a result of the fire. There were no injuries to either first responders or bystanders.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Big Sur Fire is a non-profit volunteer fire department.

