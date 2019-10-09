Tourist hit and killed in San Luis Obispo

October 9, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A 62-year-old tourist attempting to cross Madonna Road near McDonald’s was hit and killed by a car Tuesday night, according to San Luis Obispo police.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a 30-year-old driver hit the woman who was walking across the 200 block of Madonna Road. It appears the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.

When first responders arrived, the woman was unconscious and unresponsive, according to police. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision and no arrests were made.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the police department at (805) 594-8060.

