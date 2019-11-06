Gunman dies following Santa Maria family feud shooting

November 6, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 56-year-old man who shot a juvenile relative of his and then shot himself Monday night has died of his injuries, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Police have identified the alleged shooter as Ronald Enos, of Santa Maria.

At about 10:30 p.m., Enos and a juvenile relative of his were involved in a dispute at a home in the 900 block of W. Williams Street. At some point during the dispute, Enos shot the juvenile, then shot himself, according to the police department.

Both Enos and the juvenile were transported to the hospital in critical condition following the shooting. The current condition of the juvenile is unclear.

Police are not releasing the juvenile’s identity because of the his age.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call Detective Silver at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1346.

Loading...