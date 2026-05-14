Crews search Pirate’s Cove area for missing Arroyo Grande man

May 14, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Search and rescue crews are trying to find a 72-year-old Arroyo Grande man who hasn’t been seen since Monday and whose vehicle was found near Pirate’s Cove.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to missing person report at Pirate’s Cove. The missing man is Gary Kiehl, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

Friends became worried when Kiehl was supposed to pick someone up on Tuesday at the Grover Beach train station but failed to appear. The last known contact with Kiehl was at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Following the missing person report, Kiehl’s vehicle was discovered at the Cave Landing parking lot by Pirate’s Cove. The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team arrived at the location and began searching for Kiehl.

The initial search lasted into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Later Wednesday morning, the team returned and continued the search.

Several agencies are assisting the sheriff’s office with the search for Kiehl. The cellular forensic team FALCON from the California Office of Emergency Services; a Coast Guard helicopter and cutter; Harbor Patrol personnel; and Cal Fire’s water and rescue craft are all involved in the search.

Officials describe Kiehl as a white man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has no prior history of missing person reports.

Kiehl is said to enjoy walking along the cliffs in the Pirate’s Cove area. Currently, investigators do not consider his disappearance suspicious.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about Kiehl’s whereabouts to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

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