Carpinteria caregiver arrested for stealing from patient

May 13, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Carpinteria man late last month on multiple felony charges related to elder financial abuse.

On April 25, a relative of a care patient in Goleta discovered suspicious activity involving the elderly person’s checking account. The suspicious activity included an unexplained cashed check and several missing checks, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

The elderly patient’s relatives promptly reported concerns to sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s detectives launched an investigation and identified the suspect as 28-year-old Jose Olivares-Alonso, who had been employed as the victim’s in-home caregiver.

On April 29, detectives served a warrant at Olivares-Alonso’s home in the 4700 block of Carpinteria Avenue. While detectives were serving the warrant, Olivares-Alonso resisted arrest. Ultimately, detectives took him into custody.

Authorities booked Olivares-Alonso at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail for resisting arrest and multiple felony charges, including theft by a caretaker, burglary, forgery and identity theft. Olivares-Alonso has since been released from custody.

Because of Olivares-Alonso’s access to vulnerable individuals through his work as a caregiver, detectives believe there may be additional victims in the case. Anyone who has information that may assist investigators is asked to contact Detective Kiesow at (805) 681-4150 or submit anonymous tips through the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (805) 681-4171.

Sheriff’s officials commend the victim’s family members for recognizing irregularities and taking swift action to report suspicious financial activity. Elder financial abuse can often go undetected, particularly when caregivers or trusted individuals have regular access to finances and personal information.

The sheriff’s office encourages families to routinely monitor the financial accounts and well-being of elderly or otherwise vulnerable loved ones for signs of suspicious activity, missing funds, unusual purchases, or unexplained changes in banking habits. Early detection and reporting can play a critical role in preventing further victimization, officials said.

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