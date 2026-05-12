Child suffers major injuries after e-bike collides with car in San Luis Obispo

May 12, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 12-year-old suffered major injuries on Saturday after the child’s electronic bike collided with a vehicle at a San Luis Obispo park.

Shortly before 5 p.m., 911 callers reported a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle at De Vaul Park near Spooner Drive and Welsh Court. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Following the collision, the child received treatment at a local hospital and was later flown to an out-of-area trauma center. The child has undergone several surgeries and is currently in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle, a San Luis Obispo resident, is cooperating with the police department’s investigation. Impairment does not appear to have factored into the collision.

SLOPD’s Severe Collision Investigative Detail has taken over the investigation.

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