In-N-Out settles lawsuit over rural Arroyo Grande fire
November 25, 2019
By CCT STAFF
In-N-Out has settled a law suit filed by Cal Fire over a 2017 fire that started on a rural Arroyo Grande property owned by the restaurant chain.
In the lawsuit, Cal Fire accused In-N-Out of neglect regarding the start and spread of the fire. The suit sought $1.2 million, the cost of fighting the fire.
The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the settlement.
Over four days, the fire burned about 245 acres.
