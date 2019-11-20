Motorcyclist trapped under truck in Nipomo

November 20, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A motorcyclist survived but suffered major injuries after colliding with a pickup and becoming trapped underneath the truck Tuesday evening in Nipomo.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the motorcycle and pickup collided on the Tefft Street Bridge beside the northbound Highway 101 onramp, according to Cal Fire. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and rescued the trapped motorcyclist.

Responders then transported the motorcyclist to the hospital. The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries is unclear.

Traffic backed up in the area following the collision.

Loading...