Inmate overdoses at Atascadero State Hospital
November 20, 2019
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Officials are investigating the cause of an apparent overdose at Atascadero State Hospital on Tuesday.
A patient reportedly overdosed on an undetermined substance. Investigators are attempting to determine the substance consumed, as well as the circumstances surrounding the apparent overdose, according to the California Department of State Hospitals.
The patient who reportedly overdosed is currently in stable condition. Officials have yet to release additional details about the incident.
