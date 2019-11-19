Front Page  »  

Oceano Dunes closure could cost $100 million a year

November 19, 2019

By CCT STAFF

The director of California State Parks agreed on Monday to permanently shut down approximately half of the camping area and about 5 percent of the riding area at the Oceano Dunes, at an Air Pollution Control District Hearing Board meeting.

State Parks Director Lisa Manga agreed to close down approximately 50 acres near the shoreline to reduce air pollution blowing towards Nipomo. As part of an abatement order, the state will fence off the area by the end of the year.

In the spring, the state agreed to plant native vegetation in the fenced off area.

For years, some Nipomo residents have complained about dust blowing from the dunes, which they blame on vehicles riding on the sand.

On the other side, supporters of driving on the dunes point at the economic impact and question the accuracy of the studies the air board is relying on to shut down the camping area.

The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreational Area has an economic impact to SLO County of approximately $244 million a year, according to a 2016/2017 economic impact report. Of that, $221 million is related to overnight visitors.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
jimmy_me

This makes no sense. If you’ve ever been to the area, it has a special peacefulness to it. The minute you remove off-road vehicles from the area, all flavors of campers, hikers, and equestrians will start bringing their money there.


Vote Up3Vote Down 
11/19/2019 5:50 pm
agnative

I totally agree. Amazing the politicians cannot figure that out.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
11/19/2019 7:55 pm
ratherbefishing

The State/County will just raise taxes to accommodate the shortfall, they always do.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
11/19/2019 4:03 pm
Jorge Estrada

With no ATV’s the dust will still blow. The County APCD will then have to require that all down wind properties be required to include the dust disclosure on their property title. The APCD will not get a nickel from the property owners and who knows, the home may have to be abated from a poor health corridor by State law? When it comes to health, there is no such thing as grandfathering rights. Simple math: them and you minus them and you equals zero.


Vote Up-2Vote Down 
11/19/2019 3:25 pm
﻿