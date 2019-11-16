Front Page  »  

Paso Robles police arrest suspected bank robber

November 16, 2019

Michael Wallravin

By CCT STAFF

Police arrested a man suspected of robbing the Pacific Premier Bank in Paso Robles at gunpoint on Friday morning, hours after the robbery.

At 9:20 a.m., two masked men entered the bank holding handguns, and demanded cash. After bank staff handed the robbers an undisclosed amount of money, they fled in a gold Honda.

Shortly afterwards, they allegedly abandoned the Honda for a white Chevy truck. With the help of the CHP, the sheriff’s department and the FBI, police found the truck in San Miguel.

A short time later, officers discovered the owner of the truck, 61-year-old Michael Wallravin, in Paso Robles. After a short foot pursuit, officers arrested Wallravin for robbery and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $60,000.

Officers are looking for two people of interest who they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery: William Weldon Chandler, 61, and Billy Benjamin Hernandez, 47.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the people of interest or the robbery to call Detective Lickness at 805-227-7450. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

Less than two months ago, on Sept. 23, an armed man wearing a mask robbed the same bank branch. Investigators have not released information on whether or not they think the two armed bank robberies are connected.


commonsenseguy

Thanks to all the law enforcement agencies involved in the arrest of this guy. Nice job! May more arrest soon follow. I felt a need to stand up for them after the recent story on local police officers being arrested for various crimes. There are bad officers just like there are bad teachers, bad college professors, bad journalist, and bad politicians. Please remember not to broad brush all of these professions because of the bad ones. Let get a backbone and weed the bad ones out. Again, thanks to all of the officers who broke this case. God bless you.


11/16/2019 12:05 pm
AmericaTheFree

Did you notice the article correctly identified this man as a “suspect”? Save the ticker-tape parade until he’s had his day in court and either pleads out or is found guilty, or have you forgotten our right to a presumption of innocence?


11/16/2019 4:00 pm
IronHub

Just one bad journalist…?


11/16/2019 4:02 pm
