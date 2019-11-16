Front Page  »  

Storage yard fire destroys motorhome in Atascadero

November 15, 2019

Photo by Richard Bastian

By CCT STAFF

A fire at a storage yard in Atascadero burned a motorhome, a car, grass and a metal building on Thursday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 10 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a vehicle storage yard on Via Avenue near Traffic Way. The first arriving engine found a partially involved motorhome with fire spreading to a nearby metal storage building and vegetation.

Photo by Richard Bastian

Because of a long, narrow driveway, firefighters had limited access to the fire. It took firefighters 45 minutes to contain the blaze.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

Photo by Richard Bastian

 


Loading...
Related:


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
﻿