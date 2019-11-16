Storage yard fire destroys motorhome in Atascadero

November 15, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A fire at a storage yard in Atascadero burned a motorhome, a car, grass and a metal building on Thursday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 10 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a vehicle storage yard on Via Avenue near Traffic Way. The first arriving engine found a partially involved motorhome with fire spreading to a nearby metal storage building and vegetation.

Because of a long, narrow driveway, firefighters had limited access to the fire. It took firefighters 45 minutes to contain the blaze.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

