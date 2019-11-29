Santa Barbara home struck by gunfire on Thanksgiving

November 29, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman fired shots at a Santa Barbara home Thursday evening. No one was injured in the shooting. [KCOY]

At about 9:30 p.m., shots tore into a house on the 900 block of Alisos Street. A home surveillance system captured video and audio of the shooting.

Several shots can be heard in the audio recording of the shooting, which was obtained by KCOY. Surveillance footage, which has not been published, reportedly shows a dark colored Jeep driving down the street after the shooting, followed by a person running.

Santa Barbara police are searching for a suspect or suspects.

Bullet holes were visible Friday morning on the exterior of the home.

