Small earthquake shakes Pismo Beach

November 14, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake woke up some Pismo Beach residents late Wednesday night. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before midnight, the quake, with an epicenter 1.5 to 2 miles north of Pismo Beach, rattled the community, according to the USGS. The earthquake had a depth of 4.7 kilometers, or about 2.92 miles.

Numerous residents from Arroyo Grande to San Luis Obispo reported feeling the quake.

On Monday, a trio of small earthquakes struck the Central Coast on Monday. Those quakes were centered near Avila Beach, Orcutt and Lompoc.

