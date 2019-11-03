Front Page  »  

Truck crashes into two people in Cayucos

November 3, 2019

By CCT STAFF

An elderly man driving a truck crashed into and seriously injured two people at the Shoreline Inn in Cayucos on Saturday, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast News]

Shortly before 6 p.m., a 79-year-old man from Fresno was attempting to back into a parking spot at the hotel, when he accidentally hit the gas pedal, and crashed into a picnic bench where two people were sitting. The impact threw two people sitting on the bench to the ground.

Responders transported the victims, a 71-year-old woman from Fresno and a 66-year-old woman from Lemoore, to a local hospital. Both women suffered major injuries in the collision.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident.


Side_Show_Bob

“No drugs or alcohol involved”….just blatant stupidity. This crap has to stop. It’s such a regular occurrence around these parts and that’s not considering outlying areas that we don’t hear about. The outcomes are virtually always severe. Hell, a building just about got demolished down here in AG at a high traffic lab facility. As much as I hate to see someone lose their driving privileges, it’s high time that something be done for elderly folks still driving. It’s way to easy to get a license in this state and certainly too easy to keep it and innocent people are paying the price.


11/03/2019 12:58 pm
