Woman jumps to her death off overpass in San Luis Obispo

November 1, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A woman jumped off the Madonna Road overpass onto Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo on Friday morning, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 11 a.m., 911 callers reported a woman hanging off the overpass. Officers arrived as the woman leapt onto a southbound lane of Highway 101.

Officers said the death appears to be a suicide.

Loading...