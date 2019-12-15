Atascadero man killed in Highway 101 crash identified

By CCT STAFF

Officials have identified the 35-year-old Atascadero man who died early Saturday morning in a two-car crash on Highway 101 near the Target in Paso Robles.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, Jose Toral was traveling in a Ford Explorer northbound on Highway 101 near Main Street when he rear ended a Honda driven by John Hutchings, 59, of Paso Robles. The crash propelled the Explorer off the road and through the frontage road fence. The explorer landed on its roof.

Toral was pronounced deceased at the scene. Huchings suffered minor injuries.

Officers are investigating whether or not drugs or alcohol were factors in the fatal crash

