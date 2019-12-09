CHP identifies Woman killed in crash near Santa Margarita

December 9, 2019

By CCT STAFF

The CHP has identified the 51-year-old woman killed Sunday morning in a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 at the Santa Margarita exit as Maria Guadalupe-Toledo of Santa Maria. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 10 a.m., Octavio Toledo-Hernandez, 49, was driving northbound on Highway 101 at about 65 mph when he skidded in the rain and crashed into a tree off the right side of the road. Toledo, who was sitting in the back passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responders transported the driver to Sierra Vista regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. Both Irineo Nunez Tapia, 25, and Elitania Toledo, 23, suffered major injuries in the accident. A 1-year-old infant was uninjured in the crash.

