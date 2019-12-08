San Luis Obispo County under flood advisory

December 8, 2019

By CCT STAFF

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for San Luis Obispo County until 3 p.m. on Sunday, with rock slides and roadway flooding likely. [Cal Coast Times]

Doppler radar showed areas of moderate to heavy rain showers with isolated thunderstorms across northern and central SLO County. The weather service has noted rainfall rates of between 0.25 and 0.70 inches per hour in some areas of SLO County.

As a result of the rain, excessive runoff from heavy rainfall is expected to cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots, according to the National Weather Service.

People in the following locations could experience flooding: Highways 41, 46 and 101; San Luis Obispo; Paso Robles; Morro Bay; Pismo Beach; Atascadero; Arroyo Grande; Cambria; Santa Margarita; Shandon; Cayucos; Lake Nacimiento; San Miguel and Templeton.

