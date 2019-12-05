Fires damage two Atascadero homes
December 5, 2019
By CCT STAFF
Fires caused significant damage to two home in Atascadero on Thursday. [Cal Coast Times]
Investigators have not yet determined the cause of an afternoon fire at a single family residence on the 6800 block of Serra Avenue. It appears the fire started in a bedroom.
One resident required medical care, but not because of the fire.
At another home, five people were displaced by an earlier fire.
Shortly after 6 a.m., a tree fell on a power line igniting a fire at a home on the 9400 block of Santa Lucia in Atascadero. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and then red tagged the home.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines