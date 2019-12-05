Fires damage two Atascadero homes

December 5, 2019

By CCT STAFF

Fires caused significant damage to two home in Atascadero on Thursday. [Cal Coast Times]

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of an afternoon fire at a single family residence on the 6800 block of Serra Avenue. It appears the fire started in a bedroom.

One resident required medical care, but not because of the fire.

At another home, five people were displaced by an earlier fire.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a tree fell on a power line igniting a fire at a home on the 9400 block of Santa Lucia in Atascadero. Firefighters quickly put out the fire and then red tagged the home.

