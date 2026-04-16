San Luis Obispo youth soccer team shines at regional tournament

April 15, 2026

By KRISTEN MCKIERNAN

A local American Youth Soccer Organization girls team is making waves well beyond the Central Coast. The “Shooting Stars,” representing San Luis Obispo AYSO Region 599, capped off a remarkable season by finishing third overall at the Western States Championships, one of the top youth soccer competitions in the region.

The journey began with a dominant regular season in which the team lost just one game, followed by an undefeated run in the Damon-Garcia Cup. From there, the Shooting Stars advanced through a regional lottery selection to compete in the Sectional playoffs held in Bakersfield over Valentine’s Day weekend.

What happened next was nothing short of extraordinary.

Facing top-tier competition from across the state, the 11-player roster went undefeated across five games, emerging as one of the top teams among more than 12,000 players in their region. Their performance earned them a coveted spot in the AYSO Western States Championships, held March 14 and 15.

The Western States Championships bring together elite teams from across multiple states, including California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington—representing the top youth athletes out of over 200,000 players competing at the AYSO league level. Against this deep field of talent, the Shooting Stars battled their way to an impressive third-place finish overall.

This team didn’t rely on just one standout player. They succeeded because they played as a cohesive unit—every single girl contributed.

One of the tournament’s most memorable moments came during a dramatic shootout. After five rounds left the teams tied 5–5, Shooting Stars player Ruby stepped up and delivered the game-winning goal. As the ball hit the net, her teammates erupted, lifting her into the air while chanting her nickname: “Rooster! Rooster!”

Standout performances came from across the roster. Charlotte and Sierra led the charge as powerful playmakers, while Clara rose to the occasion as goalkeeper during the championship push and defensive players Hazel, Sophia, Hana and Emerson stood strong in the backfield while Lydia, Natalie and Zuria conquered mid-field. But coaches and families alike emphasized that it was the collective effort that carried the team to historic heights—an achievement few San Luis Obispo AYSO teams reach, with local representation at Western States typically occurring only every few years.

The team’s success also reflects the strength of AYSO’s all-volunteer model. Coaches Jordan Wipf and Doug Slocum were widely praised for their calm, supportive leadership style, helping the players stay focused and confident throughout the season. Adding to the team’s spirit was their beloved “mascot,” Marshall, who energized the sidelines in an inflatable costume during key victories.

Beyond wins and trophies, the Shooting Stars’ season stands as a powerful example of what community-based youth sports can achieve.

“It’s a feel-good story for San Luis Obispo,” supporters said. “Families, volunteers, and these incredible young athletes came together and showed what it means to be champions—not just in sport, but in heart.”

With their third-place Western States finish, the Shooting Stars have not only made their mark in AYSO history but have also inspired a community proud to call them their own.

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