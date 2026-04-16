Morro Bay Harbor awarded more than $4 million for dredging project

April 15, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Morro Bay Harbor was recently awarded $4,144,000 in federal funding for its dredging project, U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal announced on Wednesday. In addition, Congress has agreed to fund $23,000 for breakwater maintenance at Port San Luis.

“Both Morro Bay Harbor and Port San Luis serve important roles in San Luis Obispo County’s economy and emergency response services,” Carbajal said. “This federal funding will ensure both harbors have the resources they need to maintain key infrastructure so commercial, recreational, and emergency response vessels can continue to navigate safely.”

The funding for both projects was secured through the Fiscal Year 2026 congressional funding and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Work Plan, an annual civil works initiative focused on infrastructure improvements.

“On behalf of the City of Morro Bay, I want to thank Representative Salud Carbajal for his continued advocacy for our harbor and our community. This funding is vital to maintaining safe navigation in Morro Bay Harbor and protecting the commercial, recreational, and emergency response activities that are so important to our local economy and quality of life,” said Morro Bay Mayor Carla Wixom.

Morro Bay Harbor and Port San Luis both serve as critical regional hubs for maritime commerce, tourism, and public safety operations. The Morro Bay dredging project will help keep the harbor at appropriate depths so that commercial vessels, recreational users, and emergency response ships can operate safely.

The Port San Luis breakwater has been in use for over 100 years and requires regular maintenance to ensure it can continue protecting the port from heavy waves.

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