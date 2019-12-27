Man jailed after beating puppy with master lock

December 27, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Ventura police officers arrested a homeless man on Tuesday for beating a puppy with a large master lock near a bus depot.

At about 12:25 p.m., a Gold Coast Transit bus driver called police and reported a man was beating a dog with a lock near the bus depot in the 3300 block of Telegraph Road. Several witnesses confronted the man, whom officers later identified as Ezekiel Heterwegscheider, police said.

Heterwegscheider, 26, fled the area on foot. But, officers located him at a gas station near the intersection of Telegraph and Mills roads.

Investigators spoke with several witnesses who said Heterwegscheider was attacking and hitting his mixed breed puppy with a large master lock that was attached to a rope. Witnesses said Heterwegscheider left with the dog when individuals who were waiting at the bus depot confronted him.

Officers arrested Heterwegscheider for felony animal cruelty. Ventura County Animal Services officers took custody of the dog. Officer’s did not release the dog’s condition.

