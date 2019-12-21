One person killed in crash on Highway 154
December 21, 2019
By CCT STAFF
One person was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Shortly after 7 p.m., the victim attempted to pass another vehicle, lost control of their car, which rolled and crashed into an oak tree. Officers arrived to find the vehicle upside down with a deceased person inside.
The body required extensive extrication.
Officers are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of their next of kin.
CHP officers are investigating the cause of the crash.
