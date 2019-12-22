Paso Robles man flees from traffic stop
December 22, 2019
By CCT STAFF
Paso Robles police officers are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop on the 600 block of Laura Way on Saturday afternoon, leaving a friend sitting in his truck, according to police.
As an officer attempted to pull Christopher Heinlein over for a vehicle code violation, Heinlein stopped in front of his home on Laura way and ran inside. Officers then set up a perimeter around the home, but Heinlein appears to have escaped via a greenbelt behind his house.
At the time, Heinlein had a no bail felony warrant for his arrest.
Heinlein’s passenger, Harmony Duncan, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers are looking for Heinlein who they plan to charge with driving on a suspended license, failure to yield, and for resisting an officer.
Police are asking anyone with information about Heinlein’s whereabouts, to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 or Crime Stoppers at 805-594-STOP.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines