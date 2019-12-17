Paso Robles man seriously injured in single vehicle crash

By CCT STAFF

A Paso Robles man suffered major injuries in a single vehicle crash on North River Road on Monday.

At about 2:30 p.m., the 20-year-old man attempted to take a curve at a high rate of speed, drifted off the road, and lost control of his car. The vehicle crashed through a fence and then rolled in a field.

The force of the crash ejected the man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, out of his car. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

CHP officers are looking into the cause of the crash.

