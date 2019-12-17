Paso Robles man seriously injured in single vehicle crash
December 16, 2019
By CCT STAFF
A Paso Robles man suffered major injuries in a single vehicle crash on North River Road on Monday.
At about 2:30 p.m., the 20-year-old man attempted to take a curve at a high rate of speed, drifted off the road, and lost control of his car. The vehicle crashed through a fence and then rolled in a field.
The force of the crash ejected the man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, out of his car. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
CHP officers are looking into the cause of the crash.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines