Arroyo Grande city manager’s job in jeopardy

December 17, 2019

By KAREN VELIE

The Arroyo Grande City Council scheduled a special closed session meeting for Tuesday to discuss the performance and the possible discipline or dismissal 0f City Manager Jim Bergman. The catalyst for the meeting is not listed on the agenda. [Cal Coast Times]

Bergman was hired in 2017 to replace former City Manager Dianne Thompson, who the council voted to terminate. Shortly afterwards, in 2018, Bergman cut nine full-time positions to avoid a projected $912,000 budget shortfall.

On Nov. 1, Bergman ended long-term Community Services Director Teresa McClish’s employment.

Two weeks later, two top level employees resigned. Administrative Services Director Shannon Esenwein, who oversaw both the city’s finance and human resources departments, resigned on Nov. 15. Former city attorney Heather Whitham also left the city on Nov. 15.

A majority vote will be necessary to discipline or terminate Bergman on Tuesday.

