Pedestrian hit, killed in San Luis Obispo

December 4, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A 60-year-old woman who was struck by an SUV in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, died from her injuries. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 7 a.m, the woman was crossing Los Osos Valley Road at the intersection with Calle Joaquin when she was struck by the vehicle. First responders transported the victim to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.



The deceased woman’s name is not being released pending notification of her next of kin.

The driver of the SUV has been cooperating with police. It is unclear whether or not she was at fault in the collision. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.

