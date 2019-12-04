Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in San Luis Obispo
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An SUV struck and seriously injured a woman who was crossing a street in San Luis Obispo early Wednesday morning. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly before 7 a.m, the woman was crossing Los Osos Valley Road in or near a crosswalk at the intersection with Calle Joaquin when she was struck by the vehicle. The woman suffered major injuries, police said.
The driver of the SUV has been cooperating with police. It is unclear whether or not she was at fault in the collision.
Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as factors in the crash.
