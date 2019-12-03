San Luis Obispo’s holiday festivities have begun

December 3, 2019

By CCT STAFF

Celebrate the holiday season with a parade, a visit with Santa Claus, a carousel and much more in San Luis Obispo. These events are family-friendly and open to the public.

Santa’s House: Santa’s House is open until Dec. 24 in Mission Plaza. Children who visit Santa receive a complimentary activity book, toy, and candy cane. Hours vary; please check Downtown SLO for a complete schedule. Santa’s House is sponsored by The San Luis Obispo Collection.

Classic Carousel: Children of all ages can ride the Classic Carousel in Mission Plaza until Dec. 26. Carousel rides cost $3; five-ride packages are available for $10. Hours vary; please check Downtown SLO for a complete schedule. The Classic Carousel is sponsored by Lamplighter Inn & Suites.

Window decorating contest: Walk through downtown San Luis Obispo from Dec. 5 through Dec. 9 to see local businesses lit up for the annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest. This year’s theme is “Holidays Around the World” and members of the public can vote online for “People’s Choice” at Downtown SLO or on our Facebook page through Dec. 9.

Holiday Parade: The 44th annual Holiday Parade will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. in downtown San Luis Obispo. The theme this year is “Holidays Around the World.” Mike and Muffy White of Boo Boo Records will serve as parade marshals and open the ceremonies.

The parade route starts at the corner Chorro and Palm streets and ends at the corner of Higuera and Nipomo streets. A detailed map and road closure information is available at Downtown SLO.

Holiday Stroll and Art After Dark: Walk through downtown San Luis Obispo on Friday, Dec. 13 to see local businesses decked for the annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Businesses will stay open late and offer special entertainment and holiday specials.

