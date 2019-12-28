Tree smashes into home in Morro Bay

December 27, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A large tree uprooted and crashed into a home on the 400 block of Orcas Street in Morro Bay on Friday afternoon.

The tree, which was planted next to the roadway, uprooted, smashed a white, picket fence, and hit the home. Firefighters arrived, and evacuated the home.

