Tree smashes into home in Morro Bay
December 27, 2019
By CCT STAFF
A large tree uprooted and crashed into a home on the 400 block of Orcas Street in Morro Bay on Friday afternoon.
The tree, which was planted next to the roadway, uprooted, smashed a white, picket fence, and hit the home. Firefighters arrived, and evacuated the home.
