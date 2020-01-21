Arroyo Grande police searching for violent assailant

By CCT STAFF

Arroyo Grande police are looking for an assailant who stabbed a man multiple times in the chest on Monday night, leaving the victim in critical condition.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the suspect entered a home at 425 S. Elm Street, stabbed a man inside the home and then fled the scene, according to police. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

Officers administered first aid, and an ambulance then transported the victim to a local hospital where the victim underwent emergency surgery. He remains in critical condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

