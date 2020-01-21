Front Page  »  

Beraud takes big campaign donations from controversial marijuana figures

January 21, 2020

Ellen Beraud

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor candidate Ellen Beraud recently accepted $36,700 from donors affiliated with one marijuana business owner facing an abatement action by SLO County and another being sued by the state over marijuana taxes. The contributions, which include the largest received from a single donor during the campaign, raise questions about her ability to remain objective on marijuana and hemp issues. [Cal Coast Times]

Four of her donors are associated with marijuana kingpin Helios Dayspring.

William Szymczak donated $23,000 and Ye Rustic Inn (President Susan Wood) donated $1,700 to Beraud’s campaign on Jan. 13. Both Szymczak and Wood are partners of Dayspring in the cannabis industry in SLO County.

Nicholas Andre donated $1,000. Andre is a partner of Dayspring in a San Luis Obispo pot shop and an employee of Dayspring’s Natural Healing Center in Grover Beach.

On March 22, 2019, the county filed an abatement notice with the clerk recorder over Dayspring’s “unlawful cultivation” of marijuana.

Dayspring also faces problems over his brother’s employment. Scott Dayspring said he has worked for five years at his brother’s grows.

Scott Dayspring is a convicted felon who was sentenced to five years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon with an enhancement for gang involvement. The state does not permit felons to work in the cannabis industry.

Public records show Beraud’s campaign accepted $10,000 from Beachwood Industries, whose president is Brett Vapnek. Vapnek is also the owner of Nipomo Ag, a marijuana cultivation business.

Late last year, the California Department of Food and Agriculture filed a lawsuit against Vapnek for processing cannabis illegally in Nipomo and depriving the state “of licensing fees and tax revenue.”

“By engaging in unlicensed commercial cannabis activity, defendants placed unregulated cannabis into the cannabis market, thereby causing economic harm to California’s legal commercial cannabis industry and supporting the illegal cannabis market,” according to the lawsuit. “Defendants’ distribution and sale of illegal products that are potentially untested … create grave public health and safety risks to Californians.”

Beraud is a member of the SLO County Progressives; she served as a GO Team leader in 2018.

During the past five years, consultants for and owners of marijuana businesses have secured multiple leadership roles on the SLO County Democratic Central Committee and the SLO County Progressives, including Andre who currently serves as co-chair of both organizations.


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
mercut1469

Of course it’s perfectly fine that Arnold takes contributions from wineries, even wineries in Santa Barbara County, but don’t take marijuana money or you’re somehow a villain. I would submit that alcohol has done far more to damage our society than pot.


Vote Up-2Vote Down 
01/21/2020 2:12 pm
a view from the oaks

Hmmm…. accusations of human trafficking, accusations of fraud and labor violations, accusations of money laundering, accusations of false property ownership on a cannabis cultivation application, holding fundraisers for city candidates and then receiving approval to open dispensaries in those cities——–Why would large sums of money donated to a supervisor candidate by Mr. Dayspring’s business partners and affiliates surprise anyone?


Vote Up8Vote Down 
01/21/2020 2:05 pm
Jorge Estrada

Really, com-on, really? She took the money?


Vote Up7Vote Down 
01/21/2020 2:00 pm
JordanJ

The SLO Democratic Party was taken over by a group of people led by pot growers, and they ran the establishment democrats out. And while there are some honest people in the pot industry, the worst of the lot are involved in the local Democratic Party leadership, like Cory Black, Nick Andre and Quinn Brady.


I bet Ellen Beraud will march in lockstep without considering or looking into the issues. Does it bother anyone that Scott Dayspring is a known criminal street gang member? Is this what some want for our community?


Vote Up14Vote Down 
01/21/2020 12:50 pm
George Garrigues

I suppose it’s OK as long as the press is free to report it and actually does report it. Whether it means one should vote for this candidate is a separate issue.


Vote Up-4Vote Down 
01/21/2020 12:29 pm
JordanJ

With Helios Dayspring advertising with both The Tribune and the SLO New Times, I doubt they will show journalistic integrity and report these issues.


As for Ellen Beraud, candidates with integrity generally do not accept money from people found to be operating illegally. She has already said she wants to loosen the rules for pot growers for the tax revenue, but does she comprehend or care that if they are illegally growing pot, there is no tax revenue?


Vote Up11Vote Down 
01/21/2020 12:45 pm
﻿