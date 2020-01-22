Candlelight vigil in Oceano for Larry Bross

It has been one year since 90-year-old Larry Bross was violently murdered in his Oceano home. In remembrance, the Oceano Beach Community Association is holding a candlelight vigil in his honor on Jan. 25 at the end of Pier Avenue on the beach.

The association is asking attendees to bring a candle.

On Jan. 24, 2019, one of Bross’ neighbors found his body in his home on the 1400 block of Strand Way. He had been stabbed and beaten.

Bross, a longtime Oceano resident and activist, had worked as an educator. Since the early 80s, he worked to stop vehicles from driving on the Oceano dunes in front of neighborhoods.

