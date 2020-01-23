Morro Bay police arrest unruly man found with meth and heroin for sale

January 23, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A disturbance at a Morro Bay business Tuesday evening resulted in the arrest of an alleged DUI driver who was in possession of more than 20 grams each of heroin and methamphetamine.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported a disturbance at a business in the 900 block of Morro Bay Boulevard. Officers arrived and found Kenneth Clark Wiedemann, 40, showing signs of intoxication.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test and determined Wiedemann had recently used a controlled substance and was still under the influence, according to police.

Investigators also determined Wiedemann had been driving while impaired.

Police searched Wiedemann’s vehicle and found approximately 20.6 grams of heroin and about 26.5 grams of methamphetamine. Officers also found drug paraphernalia.

Officers arrested Wiedemann for DUI, being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of narcotics for sale and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

