Fire damages mobile home in Pismo Beach

January 3, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A fire broke out in a mobile home at a Pismo Beach trailer park on Friday.

Early Friday morning, callers reported a blaze at the Hacienda Del Pismo mobile home park, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters contained the blaze to the back of the mobile home.

Officials did not report any injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Four engines, two battalion chiefs and an investigators responded to the fire.

