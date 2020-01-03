Front Page  »  

Harrison resigns from SLO County Planning Commission

January 3, 2020

Jim Harrison

By CCT STAFF

Shortly after declining a Nipomo Citizen of the Year award, Jim Harrison resigned from the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission.

Community members have voiced outrage over a group of Facebook posts Harrison shared which were highly critical of Islam or linked Democrats to Nazis. Harrison, who served as Supervisor Lynn Compton’s planning commissioner, shared memes that included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dressed up as a Nazi official and another Facebook post stating, “America needs to shut down all mosques and ban Islam.”

On Friday, Compton announced she was in the process of selecting a new planning commissioner.


malovato

Interesting how CalCoast News waited until this idiot resigned before reporting on his abhorrent Facebook postings. Usually CalCoast News are the first to blast local politicians behaving badly. What took you so long?


01/03/2020 4:35 pm
aye-caramba

I feel badly for Mr Harrison. He did not understand that his perceptions of Democrat tyranny ( which many local Democrats feel) could not be paired with Nazism. The progressives do have fascist socialist tendencies, including intolerance and hate for political adversaries. But using those who murdered tens of millions was a bit too far. When the progresso-fascists call Republicans Nazi’s, there will be no outrage. The world is not fair. But that’s always been the case. For now, the fascists control California. But not forever.


01/03/2020 3:45 pm
Calzonian

Why not resign first, and then be the private citizen you want to be?


01/03/2020 1:54 pm
LameCommenter

It doesn’t work that way, Calzonian. Once you touch the third, electrified rail of outspoken conservative speech, especially something arguably over the top, you are ostracized for your opinion and excommunicated into oblivion FORTHWITH.


01/03/2020 2:03 pm
