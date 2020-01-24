Nipomo man suspected of shooting projectiles at vehicles

January 24, 2020

Officers arrested a Nipomo man on who is suspected of shooting projectiles at vehicles driving on several highways in Monterey and San Benito counties, according to the CHP.

Since Feb. 19, 2019, the CHP has investigated 69 incidents of projectiles stricking vehicles traveling on highways 156 and 101 in the Prunedale area in Monterey County and Highway 156 in San Benito County. Four adults and one child suffered minor injuries from being struck by glass during the incidents.

In one of the cases, a projectile struck a bus carrying a high school football team.

A long investigation culminated with officers on Wednesday arresting Charles Kenneth Lafferty, 52. Investigators believe Lafferty carried out the attacks using a slingshot and glass marbles.

The motive for the attacks is unknown.

Lafferty’s permanent address is in Nipomo, but he also has ties to Monterey County and elsewhere in California, according to the CHP. Prior to Lafferty’s arrest, investigators served search warrants in both San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties.

Officers arrested Lafferty on 10 counts of felony throwing an object at a motor vehicle, 10 counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a silencer.

Despite finding Lafferty in possession of a silencer, investigators do not believe he used a firearm in any of the projectile incidents.

Authorities booked Lafferty in Monterey County Jail with his bail set at $250,000. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office assisted the CHP with its investigation.

