One person seriously injured in crash on Highway 46

January 11, 2020

By CCT STAFF

One person suffered serious injuries in a single vehicle crash on Highway 46 near Hidden Valley Ranch Road on Saturday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m., the driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into an oak tree igniting a small fire. Paramedics transported one person to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo while firefighter extinguished the blaze..

Highway 46 was closed for about an hour.

It is not yet been reported if any other people were in the vehicle.

