Pedestrian killed in Grover Beach identified

January 27, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The Grover Beach Police Department has identified 33-year-old Justin Dean Truman Kissinger of Arroyo Grande as the pedestrian killed by a vehicle last week.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 21, Kissinger was walking across North Oak Park Boulevard near Brighton Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. He died at the scene.

There are no crosswalks on North Oak Park Boulevard.

At a Grover Beach City Council meeting on the night Kissinger died, residents asked the council to look into safety concerns on North Oak Park Boulevard because of previous incidents on the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Kissinger was not intoxicated at the time of the deadly crash, police said. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

