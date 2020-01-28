Nipomo man facing 70 additional assault charges

January 27, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The Monterey County District Attorney’s office added an additional 70 charges on Monday against a Nipomo man who is suspected of shooting dozens of projectiles at vehicles driving on several highways in Monterey and San Benito counties.

Prosecutors charged 52-year-old Charles Kenneth Lafferty with 74 counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of child abuse and two counts of abuse on a peace officer. Lafferty pleaded not guilty to all charges.



Since Feb. 19, 2019, CHP officers have investigated 69 incidents of projectiles striking vehicles traveling on highways 156 and 101. Four adults and one child suffered minor injuries from being struck by glass during the incidents.

In one of the cases, a projectile struck a bus carrying a high school football team. Investigators believe Lafferty carried out the attacks using a slingshot and glass marbles.

Lafferty lives in Nipomo, but also has ties to Monterey County, according to the CHP.



Loading...