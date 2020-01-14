SLO County District Attorney responds to justice concerns

January 14, 2020

As a group of concerned citizens in San Luis Obispo County prepare to join in a March for Justice, planned for 3 p.m. at the county courthouse on Monterey Street, District Attorney Dan Dow released a statement regarding his views on justice and public safety.

District Attorney Dan Dow’s statement:

“I am District Attorney Dan Dow and it is my honor to serve the People of San Luis Obispo County and the State of California. Our mission is “bringing justice and safety to our community by aggressively and fairly prosecuting crime and protecting the rights of crime victims.”

“Our staff works incredibly hard every day to ensure that justice is done in a manner that is fair to all concerned, fair to victims and also fair to those who are charged with crimes. We receive between 12000 and 14000 criminal case referrals each year and support around 11,000 victims of crime throughout the year. We have demonstrated compassion through starting our Veterans Treatment Court, Misdemeanor Diversion, and working collaboratively on the new Mental Health Diversion program created by the Legislature.

“While our justice system is not perfect, we are passionately committed to using all of the resources available to ensure that our community is safe, offenders are held accountable, and that victims of crime are heard and afforded respect throughout the process.

“I am proud of the results of our staff’s great work. Our community in San Luis Obispo is safer as a result of the great work of the District Attorney’s Office and our justice and community partners in the County.

“If you want to learn more about our office and the work that we do, please visit our website.”

