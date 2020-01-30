Truck engulfed in flames slow traffic on Highway 101

January 30, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A pickup truck burst into flames on Highway 101 at the top of the Cuesta Grade Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., people began calling 911 to report a truck on fire on the northbound side of the highway, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Video footage shows firefighters battling the blaze and smoke shooting up into the air as vehicles drove by on the highway. Because of the fire, it took people heading home during rush-hour traffic an extra 30 minutes.

Firefighters working to extinguish vehicle fire on northbound Hwy 101 just north of Cuesta Pass. pic.twitter.com/40MD5GV6vR — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) January 30, 2020

