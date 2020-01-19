Two injured in hit-and-run at Cal Poly
January 19, 2020
By CCT STAFF
Two people were injured in an alleged hit-and-run on the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo on Saturday night.
Shortly before 7 p.m., callers reported a vehicle had crashed into two people in front of the Performing Arts Center. Paramedics then transported the victims, who were suffering from moderate injuries, to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Cal Poly police are searching for the driver and the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines