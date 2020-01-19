Two injured in hit-and-run at Cal Poly

January 19, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Two people were injured in an alleged hit-and-run on the Cal Poly campus in San Luis Obispo on Saturday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m., callers reported a vehicle had crashed into two people in front of the Performing Arts Center. Paramedics then transported the victims, who were suffering from moderate injuries, to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Cal Poly police are searching for the driver and the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash.

