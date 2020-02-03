3 deputy sheriff’s associations back Andy Caldwell for U.S. Congress

February 21, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Three leading law enforcement organizations in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties announced their endorsement this week for congressional candidate Andy Caldwell for District 24. Caldwell, a Republican, is challenging incumbent Congressman Salud Carbajal, a Democrat, for the U.S. House of Representatives.

“We do not offer our recommendation of a candidate lightly and have carefully considered all the candidates,” said Neil Gowing, president of the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. “We are pleased to announce our endorsement of Andy Caldwell for the United States Congress in California 24th District.”

Caldwell, a resident of the Central Coast for over fifty years, helped found COLAB, the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture, and Business. COLAB works the gap between the northern and southern regions of the Central Coast, and to bring together organized labor, agriculture and business.

In their endorsement, members of the Ventura County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association wrote about Caldwell’s common-sense approach to Central Coast Issues.

“We are sworn to protect the residents – with our lives if necessary,” said Nick Odenath, president of the Ventura County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. “But we also live and raise our families here on the Central Coast – our members share the same concerns of every other family and know how important common-sense representation can be for all of us. That’s why we are supporting Andy Caldwell.”

Members of the San Luis Obispo County Sworn Deputy Sheriffs’ Association said that Caldwell shared their values and commitment to public safety.

“We want to thank you for your dedication to preserving the quality of life in our county and putting public safety as a priority in your campaign,” said Jeremy Douglas, president of the SLO County association. “We look forward to working with you in the future to preserve our great quality of life here in San Luis Obispo County.”

