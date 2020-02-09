Cal Poly fixes failing grades given to Kristin Smart while missing

February 8, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Amid a public petition to correct Kristin Smart’s Cal Poly transcripts, the university removed failing grades given to the Freshman after she went missing. Smart’s transcript now lists her as withdrawn.

Smart was nearing the end of her freshman year at Cal Poly when she vanished on May 25, 1996 after attending an off-campus party.

Smart went missing just days before her finals were scheduled. She was later declared legally dead, but her failing grades for not arriving to take her finals remained.

Recently, over 4,000 people signed a change.org petition asking Cal Poly to correct Smart’s transcripts.

“California Polytechnic State University final grades reflect all F’s and one Incomplete for the quarter, after not showing up for her finals,” according to the petition. “Apparently being abducted is not a good enough reason to miss class.

“We are asking that the governing body at California Polytechnic State University amend her transcripts to reflect her legacy honorably.”

On Friday, Cal Poly announced it had changed Smart’s final transcripts to withdrawn.

