Coronavirus cases rise to 57 in the United States, CDC warns of pandemic

February 25, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has increased to 57, with most repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of those cases, 40 people were repatriated from the Diamond Princess and three were infected in Wuhan. Another 14 cases were infected while traveling overseas. Only two cases are related to person to person contact in the United States, the CDC said.

The coronavirus will likely become a global pandemic, warned Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Pervention.

“Current global circumstances suggest it’s likely this virus will cause a pandemic,” Schuchat said during a news briefing on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the coronavirus has infected more than 80,200 and killed at least 2,704 people worldwide.

