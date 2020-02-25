Front Page  »  

Coronavirus cases rise to 57 in the United States, CDC warns of pandemic

February 25, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has increased to 57, with most repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of those cases, 40 people were repatriated from the Diamond Princess and three were infected in Wuhan. Another 14 cases were infected while traveling overseas. Only two cases are related to person to person contact in the United States, the CDC said.

The coronavirus will likely become a global pandemic, warned Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Pervention.

“Current global circumstances suggest it’s likely this virus will cause a pandemic,” Schuchat said during a news briefing on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the coronavirus has infected more than 80,200 and killed at least 2,704 people worldwide.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Rambunctious

Man that ship must of been like a flu incubator…


Vote Up2Vote Down 
02/25/2020 2:27 pm
Francesca Bolognini

The guy in our Whit House has just decided that The Center For Disease Control should have a 16% budget cut. I find that a singularly unique response to the problem we are facing above, not to mention other ongoing issues. I could say more, but in the interest of keeping this site as civil as possible, I will leave that to your imaginations.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
02/25/2020 2:23 pm
Rambunctious

I wish people would stop judging effectiveness with budget levels…and I will leave it there in the interest of keeping this site as civil as possible…leaner and meaner…


Vote Up6Vote Down 
02/25/2020 5:05 pm
Jorge Estrada

Today is a good time to buy stock and invest in the company that will develop the immunity vaccine. If successful you live to enjoy the big profit if not you may not live.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
02/25/2020 2:11 pm
﻿