Intoxicated Nipomo man dies in the SLO County Jail

February 25, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A 62-year-old man died in San Luis Obispo County Jail Monday night, shortly after a DUI arrest in Nipomo.

At 3:10 p.m., a deputy arrested Gregory Luis Trujillo in front of the Nipomo Elementary School for suspected DUI. After going to a hospital for a blood draw, deputies booked Trujillo into the San Luis Obispo County Jail at 7:10 p.m.

At 8:20 p.m., Gregory Luis Trujillo suffered a medical emergency. At the time, he was in the drunk tank waiting to be released from jail, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

Responders performed life-saving measures on Trujillo, but they did not succeed in resuscitating him.

Trujillo’s death follows a string of numerous deaths at SLO County Jail over the last decade, the latest being a 56-year-old man who died of a drug overdose in Sept. 2019.

