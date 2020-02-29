Deputies searching for woman accused of Cayucos assault

February 29, 2020

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a woman accused of assaulting another woman in the Cayucos Pier parking lot Thursday night. [Tribune]

At about 9:30 p.m., a 911 caller reported an assault in the lot on the north side of the pier. Deputies arrived shortly later and found a 47-year-old woman who said she had been assaulted.

At the time of the incident, the alleged victim was with two friends and was sitting in the back seat of a parked car, eating a fast food meal, she said. The car door was open.

The suspect, 31-year-old Amanda Lynn Doyle of Los Osos, approached the car door, and began an argument.

Doyle then allegedly reached inside the vehicle and began punching the 47-year-old woman. The alleged victim said she felt Doyle hit her once on the head with an unknown object before running off.

After being struck, the alleged victim noticed she was bleeding and had a cut on her head. Still, she refused medical treatment when responders arrived.

